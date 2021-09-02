NEWS

Attica lost 16% of forests in recent fires, study finds

[INTIME]

Some 16% of forests in the Attica region were burned in the recent wildfires, the National Observatory of Athens said on Thursday on its Meteo.gr website.

The fires occurred in the areas of Keratea, Schino, Varybobi and Vilia in August.

The total burned area amounted to 24,000 hectares, of which 18,600 hectares (77.5%) was forested.

The data was gleaned from the EU’s Corine land cover database and involved the comparison of current with older satellite images.

[ANA-MPA]

