Greek President attends lunch at Didimoticho

A traditional lunch was hosted in honor of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at Didimoticho, on Greece’s north-eastern borders with Turkey, by the town’s Mayor Romilos Chatzigiannoglou on Thursday.

The lunch was held at the courtyard of the church of Agios Athanassios and was attended by representatives of regional authorities and the local community, and by leading culture, sports and business figures. It was preceded by a tour of the church with Metropolitan Damaskinos.

Earlier on Thursday, the president visited the Karatheodori Museum at Nea Vissa. Konstantinos Karatheodoris, who was born in the village, was a distinguished mathematician renowned both in Greece and internationally. Sakellaropoulou was welcomed to the museum by local residents dressed in traditional costumes, who offered the president two books and a pendant.

Finally, the president visited the 1st Vocational School at Didimoticho, where she talked with students who had won a distinction at an e-business competition.

Sakellaropoulou is on a tour in the prefectures of Evros, Rodopi and Xanthi from Thursday through to Easter Sunday. [AMNA]