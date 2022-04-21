NEWS

Bulgaria reports new bird flu outbreak at industrial farm

Chicks at a poultry farm in Pruille-le-Chetif near Le Mans, France, March 4, 2020 [Reuters/Stephane Mahe/File Photo]

Bulgaria’s food safety agency reported on Thursday a new outbreak of bird flu on a laying hens farm in southern Bulgaria, prompting it to cull the remaining flocks there as it struggles to contain the spread of the disease.

The industrial farm in the village of Elenino, near the city of Stara Zagora and 170km from the Greek border, is the eighth to be hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A in the southern part of the Balkan country since December. [Reuters]

