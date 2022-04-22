Holy Fire to arrive on Saturday from Jerusalem

The Holy Fire, carried to Greece each year from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, is set to arrive on a special Aegean Airlines flight on Saturday afternoon, in time for the Easter midnight mass.

Accompanying the Holy Fire on the Aegean aircraft will be a small diplomatic mission and the plane is expected to land at Athens international airport at approximately 6 p.m.

The Fire will then be transported to a further seven destinations within the country in several other Aegean and Olympic Air planes, utilizing both scheduled and specially chartered flights. [AMNA]