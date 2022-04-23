Athens-Corinth national highway traffic delays continue

Traffic continued to move very slowly on the westbound section of the Athens-Corinth national highway towards the Peloponnese, following an accident involving a truck at the 59th kilometer earlier on Saturday.

The driver of the truck, which jackknifed and tipped over, had to be rescued by the Fire Service and has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have been diverting traffic since midday onto the old Athens-Corinth highway and the Kinetta junctions, with reentry onto the new national highway near Agii Theodori.

Only one lane on the highway was reopened to motorists late in the afternoon. [AMNA]