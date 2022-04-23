NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 4,175 new cases, 28 deaths

[ShannonStapleton/REUTERS]

Greek health authorities have announced 4,175 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday.

There were also 28 deaths and there are 277 patients on ventilators.

All figures showed a decline compared to the previous day, especially in new cases (down from 7,014) but this figure could be affected by less testing. 

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,277,577 confirmed cases, of which 121,135 represent re-infections, as well as 28,867 deaths.

