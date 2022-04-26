Dendias notes ‘dangers of nuclear energy’ on anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias noted the dangers of using nuclear power to produce energy on the 36-year- anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

“Developments in the same region following the Russian invasion of Ukraine remind us, in the most dramatic way, of the dangers that always lurk from the use of nuclear energy,” the minister added.

The Chernobyl disaster was a nuclear accident that occurred on 26 April 1986 at the No. 4 reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near the city of Pripyat in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union.