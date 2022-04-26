NEWS

Dendias notes ‘dangers of nuclear energy’ on anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

Dendias notes ‘dangers of nuclear energy’ on anniversary of Chernobyl disaster
[Gleb Garanich/Reuters]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias noted the dangers of using nuclear power to produce energy on the 36-year- anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

“Developments in the same region following the Russian invasion of Ukraine remind us, in the most dramatic way, of the dangers that always lurk from the use of nuclear energy,” the minister added.

The Chernobyl disaster was a nuclear accident that occurred on 26 April 1986 at the No. 4 reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near the city of Pripyat in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union.

Diplomacy History
READ MORE
President, Foreign Ministry mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day
NEWS

President, Foreign Ministry mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israeli envoy on Holocaust Day: ‘Eight decades ago our civilization went bankrupt’
NEWS

Israeli envoy on Holocaust Day: ‘Eight decades ago our civilization went bankrupt’

Greece says Turkey distorting history
NEWS

Greece says Turkey distorting history

PM, Putin thanked for return of Jewish archives
NEWS

PM, Putin thanked for return of Jewish archives

Greek Jews welcome Russian decision to return Holocaust archives 
NEWS

Greek Jews welcome Russian decision to return Holocaust archives 

Dendias marks 66th anniversary of Istanbul pogrom
NEWS

Dendias marks 66th anniversary of Istanbul pogrom