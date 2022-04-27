NEWS

Turkish overflights continue after demarche

Turkish overflights continue after demarche
[AP]

A pair of Turkish F-16 flew conducted new unauthorized flights over the eastern Aegean on Wednesday, even after Greece filed a demarche with the Turkish ambassador in Athens over repeated violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets.

The two jets flew over the islets of Lipsi at 27,000 feet and over Arkii at 14,000 feet. 

Earlier, a total of 11 overflights took place between 10.18 a.m. and 10.43 a.m. The fighter jets flew over Arkioi, Lips, Agathonissi, Samos, Fournoi and Oinousses.

