Reported cases of Covid-19 cases are on the rise after Easter with Greek health authorities announcing 7,580 new cases and 48 virus-related deaths on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 260 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,309,962, with 29,073 virus-related deaths over the same period