Mediterranean Sea seen as hot spot for climate change

Climate change is having a significant impact on the Mediterranean Sea, according to the National Network for Climate Change (Climpact) Dialogue Forum, which noted rising sea temperatures and increased salinity and sea levels.

“The Mediterranean is a hot spot of climate change. The rise in seawater temperature is happening faster than in general,” said Dr Aristomenis Karageorgis, director of the Institute of Oceanography of the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (ELKETHE). Citing a study by the European Copernicus program, Karageorgis said there has been an estimated increase in the average sea temperature of 2.09 Celsius from 1982-2020, with a rising trend of 0.054C per year.

“What is indisputable is the greater salinity of the Med, although at different rates, due to increased evaporation,” he added. Warmer waters create a favorable environment for the expansion of invasive alien species.