Greek minister laments looting of Scythian gold in Melitopol

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni condemned the looting of Scythian gold in Melitopol in Ukraine, which, according to the Ukrainians, was looted by the Russian invaders, lamenting the “barbarity of the war.”

In a statement, she said it is painful to watch, in addition to the dramatic hours the citizens of Ukraine are living due to the Russian invasion, the heinous looting of Scythian artifacts from the Melitopol Museum.

“It is unfortunate that the barbarity of war is manifested by attacks on museums and everything that expresses the human spirit and culture,” she said, adding that this was “not the first time Russia has treated works of art in this way.”

Culture Ukraine
