Foreign ministers of 3+1 scheme to meet via video call on Monday

Greek, Italian and Spanish forces are seen taking part in a NATO exercise off the coast of Karpathos in the southeastern Aegean. [InTime News]

A tripartite conference between Greece, Cyprus and Israel with the participation of the US (3+1) at the level of foreign ministers is scheduled to take place via video call on Monday afternoon.

Greece’s Nikos Dendias, Cyprus’ Ioannis Kasoulides, Israel’s Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be discussing the contours of the cooperation on matters of regional security but also on energy.

Athens has been constantly pushing for the activation of the 3+1 scheme in recent months and the conference on Monday will take place ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Washington on May 16.

That visit, meanwhile, will come after the text of the Greek-American Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), an agreement which is already considered crucial for the use of ports and military installations in Greece for the movement of US and NATO troops, is voted on by the Greek Parliament.