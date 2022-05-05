Greek FM Dendias meets Spanish counterpart in Madrid

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares signed two memorandums of understanding on political consultations and collaboration in diplomatic training during a meeting in Madrid on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, Dendias said talks focused on growing Greece-Spain cooperation and coordination within the European Union, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans and North Africa, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, energy security and migration, and the upcoming NATO Summit in Madrid.

Earlier on Thursday, Dendias met with Spanish parliament speaker Meritxell Batet. In a tweet, the Greek minister said they had a “fruitful” discussion on interparliamentary cooperation, the countries’ shared Mediterranean identity, and the challenges facing Europe, most importantly the Ukraine crisis and migration. [AMNA]