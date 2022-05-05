NEWS

Parliament to return to full capacity

Parliament to return to full capacity
[InTime News]

The Greek Parliament’s plenary sessions and committees will meet without restrictions on the number of participating MPs from now on according to a statement by its presidium on Thursday. However, everyone in the building will still be required to wear a mask.

Parliament speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas said that the relaxation of measures in Parliament mirrors the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions across the public sector but specified that restrictions on visitors to the building will remain in place. [AMNA]

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Authorities announce 5,191 new cases, 30 deaths
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: Authorities announce 5,191 new cases, 30 deaths

Covid vaccines have saved thousands of lives, expert says, urging inoculation
NEWS

Covid vaccines have saved thousands of lives, expert says, urging inoculation

Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds
NEWS

Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds

New Covid cases and hospital admissions rise
COVID BULLETIN

New Covid cases and hospital admissions rise

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1
NEWS

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1

New management strategy for Covid-19 at schools 
NEWS

New management strategy for Covid-19 at schools 