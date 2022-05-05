Parliament to return to full capacity
The Greek Parliament’s plenary sessions and committees will meet without restrictions on the number of participating MPs from now on according to a statement by its presidium on Thursday. However, everyone in the building will still be required to wear a mask.
Parliament speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas said that the relaxation of measures in Parliament mirrors the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions across the public sector but specified that restrictions on visitors to the building will remain in place. [AMNA]