NEWS

Labor Inspection Unit to investigate Grevena accident

Labor Inspection Unit to investigate Grevena accident
[thestival]

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs released a statement on Thursday announcing that the Labor Inspection Unit (SEPE) is on site investigating an accident at a lumber mill in Grevena, northern Greece, in which a 28-year-old man died after being injured in a blast on Wednesday. The ministry also expressed its deepest condolences to the man’s family.

SEPE, in co-ordination with the police and prosecutors, are there to determine the exact cause of the accident, thought to have been caused by a leak in an oil line that burst open, and to establish if the mill had been following all health and safety regulations.

“It is obvious that there will be severe penalties imposed for any breaches of labor law,” said the ministry.

State broadcaster ERT said the young man sustained deep burns across most of his body and died of his injuries at the Papanikolaou Hospital in the port city of Thessaloniki.

Accident
READ MORE
Worker injured in sawmill blast dies
NEWS

Worker injured in sawmill blast dies

Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds
NEWS

Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds

Worker badly injured in northern Greece factory blast
NEWS

Worker badly injured in northern Greece factory blast

UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’
NEWS

UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1
NEWS

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1

Crete farmer killed in tractor accident
NEWS

Crete farmer killed in tractor accident