Labor Inspection Unit to investigate Grevena accident

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs released a statement on Thursday announcing that the Labor Inspection Unit (SEPE) is on site investigating an accident at a lumber mill in Grevena, northern Greece, in which a 28-year-old man died after being injured in a blast on Wednesday. The ministry also expressed its deepest condolences to the man’s family.

SEPE, in co-ordination with the police and prosecutors, are there to determine the exact cause of the accident, thought to have been caused by a leak in an oil line that burst open, and to establish if the mill had been following all health and safety regulations.

“It is obvious that there will be severe penalties imposed for any breaches of labor law,” said the ministry.

State broadcaster ERT said the young man sustained deep burns across most of his body and died of his injuries at the Papanikolaou Hospital in the port city of Thessaloniki.