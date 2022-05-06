Tsiodras expects relatively calm summer Covid-wise

Greece can expect a relatively calm summer in pandemic terms due to widespread Covid inoculation and recovery from the virus, according to infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras, chief scientific adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic for the Greek Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the government.

“The hybrid immunity achieved in this country and in Europe, in combination with the good weather, will help us control and reduce the epidemic into the fall,” he told a conference in Athens on Thursday organized by the Hellenic Society for Infectious Diseases.

He also noted that thousands of lives have been saved thanks to vaccines, stressing that “three doses are better than two.”

“From the pandemic’s start until April 2022, 39,000 deaths have been averted via vaccination in Greece,” he said, noting however that vaccination coverage has been uneven, “facilitating the emergence of new strains.”