Coronavirus: Authorities announce 5,191 new cases, 30 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 5,191 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 30 virus-related deaths during their daily health briefing on Thursday. 

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 224 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,348,756, with a total of 29,315 deaths over the same period.

 

