NEWS

Covid vaccines have saved thousands of lives, expert says, urging inoculation

Covid vaccines have saved thousands of lives, expert says, urging inoculation
[InTime News]

Thousands of lives have been saved thanks to vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras told a conference in Athens on Thursday, stressing that “three doses are better than two.”

“Since the start of the pandemic and until April 2022, 39,000 deaths have been averted via vaccination in Greece,” said Tsiodras, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Athens University and chief scientific advisor for the Covid-19 pandemic for the Greek Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the government.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Hellenic Society for Infectious Diseases, Tsiodras also noted, however, that vaccination coverage has been uneven, warning that this “facilitates the emergence of new strains.”

“It is hard to predict the future, but we cannot rule out variants that are more transmissible and more able to evade vaccine protection,” he said.

On a more positive note, Tsiodras said that Greece can expect a relatively calm summer in pandemic terms due to widespread Covid inoculation and recovery from the virus.

“The hybrid immunity achieved in this country and in Europe, in combination with the good weather, will help us control and reduce the epidemic into the fall,” he said. 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds
NEWS

Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds

New Covid cases and hospital admissions rise
COVID BULLETIN

New Covid cases and hospital admissions rise

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1
NEWS

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1

New management strategy for Covid-19 at schools 
NEWS

New management strategy for Covid-19 at schools 

New Covid-19 cases rise to 4,176
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases rise to 4,176

New Covid-19 cases ease to 2,665
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases ease to 2,665