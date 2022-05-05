MDCA with US submitted to Parliament

The Mutual Defense and Co-operation Agreement (MDCA) between Greece and the United States was submitted for ratification by Parliament on Thursday with the final vote expected on May 12. The bill will extend the current agreement by a further five years and sets out the bases that US armed forces will operate and train in (Volos, Alexandroupoli, Litochoro, and Souda Bay).

The submitted bill, which primarily concerns the Foreign and Defense Ministries, affects the entirety of Greece as the agreement aims to promote security and prosperity on a bilateral level between the two countries.

The bill, as set out by the accompanying text, seeks to confirm the commitment to deepen the defensive and strategic co-operation between the two countries as well as establish their mutual dedication to the principles of liberty, democracy, rule of law, human rights, justice, and social progress.

The bill is also accompanied by a letter by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken from October 2021 in which, among others, he states that the revised MDCA expands the strategic partnership between Greece and the United States and proves the constant commitment of both countries in the mutual defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity against threats that disturb the peace, including an armed attack or such threats.

The bill is expected to be discussed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs on Tuesday before it is presented for a vote before a parliamentary plenary session two days later.