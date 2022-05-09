Greece offers condolences to Cuba following hotel explosion

Greece has offered its condolences to Cuba following Friday’s explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana which killed at least 30 people.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic news of the explosion at a hotel in Havana. Our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a message on Twitter Monday.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the people and government of Cuba,” it added.