Incoming Tsunis takes over US ambassador Twitter handle

New US Ambassador George Tsunis assumed control over the ambassador’s official handle on Twitter from his predecessor, Geoffrey Pyatt, on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce this official account for the next U.S. Ambassador to Greece, George J. Tsunis. Please continue following the new Ambassador here for updates on his activities,” the @USAmbassadorGR account announced.

The transition involved the renaming of the account from @USAmbPyatt.

Earlier, Pyatt tweeted his final message from the official ambassadorial account. “Today marks the end of a 9-year experiment in Ambassdorial [sic] twitter diplomacy, as this Embassy account transitions to my successor George Tsunis. You can still find me on my new personal account @geoffpyatt. And thanks to all who engaged & educated me here through so much history.”

