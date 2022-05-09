Greek PM visits UAE

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting the United Arab Emirates on Monday, where he will meet with crown prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Government sources said the meeting – this is Mitsotakis’ third visit to Abu Dhabi – marks the strategic nature of relations between Greece and UAE.

According to the same sources, the meeting aims to further strengthen ties in key economy sectors such as renewable energy, advanced technologies and industry, where there is great interest in UAE investments. A total of nine agreements are expected to be signed between the two sides.

Great importance is also attributed to the renewal of cooperation between the Hellenic Development Bank and the Mubadala Emirates investment fund, which is interested in investing in Greece.

The visit, which comes at a critical geopolitical moment due to the war in Ukraine, confirms the strategic nature of the relations formally sealed in November 2020 with the signing of a Joint Declaration of Broad Partnership and Cooperation Agreement on Foreign Affairs and Defense.

The two leaders will adopt a Joint Declaration reaffirming the two countries’ role in regional peace and stability, as well as the significance of good neighborly relations on the basis of international law. [AMNA]