FM attends ‘3+1’ virtual conference

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias participated in a teleconference on Monday with his counterparts from Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulides, and Israel, Yair Lapid with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also attending as part of the ‘3+1’ framework.

In a joint statement, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as their continued cooperation in the fields of economy, civil protection and climate change.

They also mentioned their collaboration in dealing with acts of terrorism, condemning the attack in the city of Elad on May 5. They also discussedd the significance and their support for the ministerial Negev Summit.

In his statement, Greek Minister Dendias underlined that the need to strengthen cooperation among the 3+1 countries, calling it “absolutely essential,” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also stressed the significance that Greece attaches to interconnection and energy security.

In this context he referred to the new floating liquefied natural gas conversion station in the city of Alexandroupolis. Dendias also referred to energy and electricity connections between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. He focused on the EastMed pipeline, but also on the EuroAsia Interconnector electrical interconnector and noted that “these two projects follow the same geographical route.”

Dendias said that they also agreed to hold their next meeting either in Washington, in Greece, or in Cyprus – before year’s end. [AMNA]