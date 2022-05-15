Two arrested for defrauding elderly women

Police officers in Pieria, northern Greece, on Sunday arrested two people, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old-woman, for defrauding an elderly woman last month after a long investigation.

The two are accused of calling the 84-year-old woman and pretending that her daughter had been involved in a car accident. During the call, the man pretended to be a police officer and the woman played the part of the daughter. The two asked the elderly woman for money to help her daughter and picked up over 70,000 euro in cash.

Part of the money was delivered to a yet unidentified accomplice, however with the remaining sum the suspects purchased a car that was seized by the police.

Police are investigating if the two are linked to other crimes in the region.