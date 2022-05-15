NEWS

Two arrested for defrauding elderly women

Two arrested for defrauding elderly women

Police officers in Pieria, northern Greece, on Sunday arrested two people, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old-woman, for defrauding an elderly woman last month after a long investigation.

The two are accused of calling the 84-year-old woman and pretending that her daughter had been involved in a car accident. During the call, the man pretended to be a police officer and the woman played the part of the daughter. The two asked the elderly woman for money to help her daughter and picked up over 70,000 euro in cash.

Part of the money was delivered to a yet unidentified accomplice, however with the remaining sum the suspects purchased a car that was seized by the police.

Police are investigating if the two are linked to other crimes in the region.

Crime
READ MORE
Man, 48, arrested on suspicion of murdering mother
NEWS

Man, 48, arrested on suspicion of murdering mother

Corinth gang unraveled
NEWS

Corinth gang unraveled

Victims of digital traps proliferating
NEWS

Victims of digital traps proliferating

Police arrest trapper for drugs possession
NEWS

Police arrest trapper for drugs possession

Cybercrime complaints can now be made online
NEWS

Cybercrime complaints can now be made online

Man rams car into Athens mall; no injuries reported
NEWS

Man rams car into Athens mall; no injuries reported