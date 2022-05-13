NEWS

Man rams car into Athens mall; no injuries reported

Man rams car into Athens mall; no injuries reported
[InTime News]

A man who reportedly shouting that he was “an emissary of God” rammed his car through the front window of a mall in the western Athens suburb of Aegaleo on Friday morning, causing damage to the building but no injuries.

According to witnesses who were at River West at the time of the incident, at around 11 a.m., the man started running around the mall after the crash until he was stopped by police and arrested.

The mall’s management confirmed that none of its employees or customers were injured in the incident, which may have been deliberate.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported some witnesses as saying that another vehicle driven by a woman may have been involved.

The man is being questioned.

Crime
READ MORE
Police bust central Athens burglary racket
NEWS

Police bust central Athens burglary racket

Prosecutor asks court to uphold life sentences over 2018 Rhodes rape and murder
NEWS

Prosecutor asks court to uphold life sentences over 2018 Rhodes rape and murder

Athens mayor calls for more policing
SECURITY

Athens mayor calls for more policing

Motorboat captain arrested for migrant smuggling near Rhodes
NEWS

Motorboat captain arrested for migrant smuggling near Rhodes

Police locate 11 Molotov cocktails near Thessaloniki university
NEWS

Police locate 11 Molotov cocktails near Thessaloniki university

Three arrests in scuffles at Aristotle University
NEWS

Three arrests in scuffles at Aristotle University