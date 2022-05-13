Man rams car into Athens mall; no injuries reported

A man who reportedly shouting that he was “an emissary of God” rammed his car through the front window of a mall in the western Athens suburb of Aegaleo on Friday morning, causing damage to the building but no injuries.

According to witnesses who were at River West at the time of the incident, at around 11 a.m., the man started running around the mall after the crash until he was stopped by police and arrested.

The mall’s management confirmed that none of its employees or customers were injured in the incident, which may have been deliberate.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported some witnesses as saying that another vehicle driven by a woman may have been involved.

The man is being questioned.