Cybercrime complaints can now be made online

As of Friday, the public can file complaints concerning cybercrime incidents digitally on the gov.gr website.

The complaint can be filed in the section “Citizen and everyday life” and the subsection “Complaints.”

The police’s cybercrime prosecution unit will then examine the complaints.

The types of online incidents that can be reported include offenses against minors, illegal access to computers, illegal sharing of audio-visual works, breach of privacy of electronic and telephone communications, computer fraud and financial cybercrime involving electronic/digital currencies. [AMNA]

