Corinth gang unraveled

Eight people, aged between 18 and 58, were charged on Saturday as suspected members of a criminal gang linked to 256 cases of fraud in the southern city of Corinth between March 2020 and May 2021.

Three of those charged are already serving prison sentences for similar offenses.

Police said the gang looked for sales advertisements on the internet and contacted the sellers posing as potential buyers. They would then persuade sellers to make the transaction via an application which they then used to extract amounts ranging between 200 and 600 euros each time.

In some cases, under the same pretext, they managed to extract the web-banking codes from the victims. In other cases, they posed as sellers, convincing buyers to deposit sums of money in bank accounts, as advances etc.