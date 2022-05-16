NEWS

Full schedule of Greek PM’s visit to the US

Below is the full schedule of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States.

Monday, May 16 (Athens times)

– At 2.30 p.m. Mitsotakis will be interviewed on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
– At 5 p.m., he will take part in an open discussion with Washington Post journalist David Ignatius at Georgetown University.
– At 10 p.m., Mitsotakis will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.
– At 12 a.m., he will attend a reception in his honor given by the American president.

Tuesday, May 17 (Athens times)

– At 4.40 p.m., Mitsotakis will visit the US Congress for a meeting with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
– At 6 p.m., he will address the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.
– At 7 p.m., Mitsotakis will attend a reception in his honor given by House Speaker Pelosi.
– At 2 a.m., he will attend a dinner with representatives of Greek-American advocacy organizations.

