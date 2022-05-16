Full schedule of Greek PM’s visit to the US

Below is the full schedule of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States.

Monday, May 16 (Athens times)

– At 2.30 p.m. Mitsotakis will be interviewed on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

– At 5 p.m., he will take part in an open discussion with Washington Post journalist David Ignatius at Georgetown University.

– At 10 p.m., Mitsotakis will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

– At 12 a.m., he will attend a reception in his honor given by the American president.

Tuesday, May 17 (Athens times)

– At 4.40 p.m., Mitsotakis will visit the US Congress for a meeting with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

– At 6 p.m., he will address the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

– At 7 p.m., Mitsotakis will attend a reception in his honor given by House Speaker Pelosi.

– At 2 a.m., he will attend a dinner with representatives of Greek-American advocacy organizations.