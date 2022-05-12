PM’s address to Congress ‘testament of bipartisan support’ for Greece-US relationship

The United States is looking forward to welcoming Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Washington on May 16, where the Greek prime minister will be meeting with US President Joe Biden and addressing a joint session of Congress, a State Department official has said.

Mitsotakis’ “historic address” to the joint session is the “highest honor our legislators can bestow upon visiting foreign leader and testament to tremendous bipartisan support in US for relationship,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson said on Wednesday.

The US is “absolutely committed to ensuring stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected,” she said.

“Disagreements should be resolved peacefully through diplomacy and international law rather than provocative and military actions,” Olson added.