Tsunis welcomes Greek PM at the Blair House
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has arrived at the Blair House, the presidential guest home across the street from the White House, on the eve of his meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Mitsotakis was welcomed by the US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, who wished him “a successful visit.”
Καλωσορίσατε @PrimeministerGR! @USAmbassadorGR Tsunis welcomed him to Washington DC and to the Blair House – over which the Greek flag is flying. We wish you well for a successful visit! pic.twitter.com/nuzzMHV97u
— U.S. Embassy Athens (@USEmbassyAthens) May 16, 2022