Tsunis welcomes Greek PM at the Blair House

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has arrived at the Blair House, the presidential guest home across the street from the White House, on the eve of his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Mitsotakis was welcomed by the US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, who wished him “a successful visit.”

