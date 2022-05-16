Tsipras renews mandate, vows comeback

Leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras expressed confidence over the weekend that his SYRIZA party will win the next national election.

Tsipras, who was prime minister from 2015-2019, was speaking after he renewed his mandate as SYRIZA chief after an inner-party ballot on Sunday.

It was the first time the leader of SYRIZA was directly elected by party members. The 47-year-old politician, who was the only candidate, won 99 percent of the vote.

Organizers said around 110,000 new members took part in the polls, increasing the total figure to 172,000.

Tsipras hailed the turnout in the procedure as a resounding endorsement of the party’s positions.

“The SYRIZA of 172,000 members will certainly win the most votes in the next elections, no matter when [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis sets up the ballot,” he said.

Mitsotakis, whose conservative party appears to be enjoying a steady lead in opinion polls, has repeatedly ruled out a snap vote.

New Democracy late on Sunday took a swipe at the opposition leader for being the sole candidate in the race.

“Standing against all the odds, Mr Tsipras beat Mr Tsipras to become SYRIZA president,” it said in a statement.