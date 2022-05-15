NEWS NATIONAL ELECTIONS

Early polls ruled out

The government intervention to help consumers pay their electricity bills is not related to holding early elections, Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas told Skai TV in an interview on Saturday. 

Ruling out such speculation, he reiterated the government’s position, saying elections will “take place at the end of its four-year term.” 

He added that the planned interventions in June and July will either concern retroactive coverage from December to May, or a permanent reduction of the tariffs from July onward. 

Regarding the intervention concerning the massive profits of energy providers, he stressed it was a national initiative to return 90%. 

“Only our government did it and Italy at 25%, no other European country,” he said.

