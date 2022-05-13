Ruling ND maintains 8.5-pt lead over SYRIZA

Ruling New Democracy maintains an 8.5-point lead over main opposition SYRIZA, while Greeks are pessimistic about the economy due to the war in Ukraine, according to an opinion poll by Pulse on behalf of Skai TV.

More specifically, a survey of voter intentions put ND in the lead with 32.5%, ahead of leftist SYRIZA on 24%, PASOK-Movement for Change with 14.5%, the Communist party KKE (5.5%), nationalist Greek Solution and left-wing MeRA25.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis led as most suitable PM with 39% against 26% for SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

As for national elections, 46% insisted that they should be held next year and near the end of the government term, while 42% believe that polls should be set up within 2022.

The nationwide survey of 1,206 citizens, conducted on May 9-11, highlighted growing concern regarding economic developments, with 55% of respondents saying that they feel “rather pessimistic” or “definitely pessimistic” about the coming months.

In contrast, 36% answered “definitely optimistic” and “rather optimistic.”

With regard to the government’s measures to support consumers struggling to cope with soaring electricity prices, 51% said they are in the right direction, but 40% note that “more” measures are needed. On the other hand, 41% of respondents said they are “in the wrong direction.”

Asked about EU sanctions and measures against Russia, 44% said they are moving in the wrong direction, while 43% said they are moving in the right direction.