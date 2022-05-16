PM reaffirms support for Finland and Sweden NATO bid in US interview

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece’s support for Finland and Sweden in their membership bid during an interview with US network MSNBC.

“Greece supports the accession of Finland and Sweden. If you ask me, this is not the right time to use your NATO membership as a bargaining chip. I expect this issue to be solved,” said Mitsotakis, referring to the statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his country is not favourable to such a development.

“We took quick decisions and imposed sanctions and I expect more in term of a European answer. Borders are being redefined through violence, something that is unacceptable in the 21st century,” he said of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister, who arrived in Washington for talks with President Joe Biden on Monday and who will address a Joint Meeting of the United States Congress on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of his visit.

“It marks the bicentenary of the Greek War of Independence. The trip was supposed to happen last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic,” he said, adding that “I will have the opportunity to address Congress. It is an opportunity to celebrate the path of two vibrant democracies. We are two alive democracies.”

Finally, Mitsotakis spoke on bilateral relations between Greece and the United States.

“Greece is a reliable ally of the United States and we will discuss on how to strengthen relations between us,” he emphasized.