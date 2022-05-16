Investigation launched into suicide of preteen boy

Police have launched an investigation into the reasons that led a 12-year-old boy from Kato Patissia in Athens boy to commit suicide, examining either a possible broken heart or whether he was bullied by his classmates as possible causes.

At the same time, the head of the Prosecutor’s Office of First Instance requested an urgent preliminary examination of the tragic case, with cybercrime units instructed to investigate the child’s online activity to determine if the suicide was related to his involvement in a specific “challenge” posed on a social media platform popular with young people, who are called upon to suffocate themselves.

However, there were no indications on Monday that the youngster’s suicide was related to this game.

The 12-year-old student hanged himself on Friday in his home and was found by his mother.