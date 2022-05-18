NEWS

Grim roadcrash data

Grim roadcrash data
[AP]

Motorcycles and speeding are the most aggravating factors in terms of road safety in Greece, with data showing the average death rate of 36% from motorcycle accidents is double the EU’s 18%.

Greece also has one of the highest percentages (54%) of deaths in road accidents in residential areas – a fact mainly attributed to the number of motorcycle accidents. Indicatively, 41% of deaths of drivers and passengers in road accidents are the result of a collision with another vehicle. The corresponding EU average is 31%. Most of the deaths (64%) are men, with a corresponding EU average of 55%.

The government’s road safety plan under consultation envisions changes to speed limits and the extensive use of technology.

READ MORE
Opposition parties demand US commitment on Turkey
NEWS

Opposition parties demand US commitment on Turkey

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ address to the Joint Session of the US Congress
NEWS

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ address to the Joint Session of the US Congress

Turkish media react to Biden-Mitsotakis meeting
NEWS

Turkish media react to Biden-Mitsotakis meeting

Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application
NEWS

Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application

Decision on masks expected Wednesday 
HEALTH MANDATES

Decision on masks expected Wednesday 

PM’s visit to the US a confirmation of country’s renewed status, sources say
NEWS

PM’s visit to the US a confirmation of country’s renewed status, sources say