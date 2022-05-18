Grim roadcrash data

Motorcycles and speeding are the most aggravating factors in terms of road safety in Greece, with data showing the average death rate of 36% from motorcycle accidents is double the EU’s 18%.

Greece also has one of the highest percentages (54%) of deaths in road accidents in residential areas – a fact mainly attributed to the number of motorcycle accidents. Indicatively, 41% of deaths of drivers and passengers in road accidents are the result of a collision with another vehicle. The corresponding EU average is 31%. Most of the deaths (64%) are men, with a corresponding EU average of 55%.

The government’s road safety plan under consultation envisions changes to speed limits and the extensive use of technology.