Health minister announces end of obligatory mask wearing from June to September

Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced that obligatory mask wearing in all areas will be suspended from June 1 to September 15 on Wednesday.

Specifically, masks will no longer be obligatory in all transport with numbered seats (airplanes, trains, KTEL Intercity Buses) and all retail stores.

However, masks will continue to be obligatory in healthcare facilities (including hospitals, primary healthcare centers, and facilities that care for the elderly) as well as urban transport links (buses, metro, trolleys, and others).

The government still advises and recommends people continue wearing masks, especially in crowded areas.

The scientific committee advising the government on the course of the pandemic is set to meet next week to decide whether measures for schools and ships will also be altered.