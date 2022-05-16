Authorities announce 3,066 new Covid-19 cases

Greek health authorities announced 3,066 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 24 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Monday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 171 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,395,764, with a total of 29,571 deaths over the same period.