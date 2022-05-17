NEWS

New reported cases of Covid-19 rise to 6,252

[AP]

Greek health authorities announced 6,252 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 21 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Tuesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 167 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,402,016, with a total of 29,592 deaths over the same period.

