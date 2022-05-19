Bicameral resolution seeks to reaffirm US-Greek ties

A resolution was submitted to the US Senate earlier this week seeking to reaffirm “the historic and present role of Greece in the defense of democracy” and the “continued partnership with Greece to bolster energy cooperation,” in response to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Washington, where he met with US President Joe Biden and addressed a joint session in Congress.

The resolution was the initiative of US senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as representatives Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“As we bear witness to the disturbing rise of anti-democratic movements and malign, destabilizing activity of autocrats worldwide, our nations’ partnership is more crucial than ever, and we may find solace in our enduring friendship and legacy of cooperation in advancing human rights, free and open society, and the rule of law as well as security and energy partnerships. With this resolution we again affirm it is up to us, and all free people around the world, to keep alive the flame of democracy ignited in ancient Greece millennia ago,” Menendez said in a statement.

Risch hailed Greece’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that its donations of humanitarian and military supplies “have been crucial,” adding that “Greek ports have been increasingly integrated into NATO’s transport structure.”

“Greece has long been a leader in its contributions to NATO’s collective defense, and I look forward to continuing our work together to confront new challenges facing our alliance,” he said.

“A reliable NATO ally with whom we have shared more than a century of diplomatic relations, Greece is a vital and cherished partner that has demonstrated its commitment to peace and security in Europe and around the world. I look forward to continued relations promoting our shared democratic values, confronting global challenges including climate change, and advancing our shared economic and security interests,” said Meeks.