Finland, Sweden NATO bids will be ‘OK,’ says US after hearing Turkish objections

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he had been told by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting that necessary messages will be given regarding Turkey’s security concerns over Sweden and Finland’s NATO bids.

In a news conference with Turkish media, Cavusoglu also said he told his American counterpart that the US should strike a balance in its policies towards Greece and Turkey.

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, said he thought the bids by Sweden and would be successful.

“I think we’re going to be OK,” Biden said in response to a reporter’s question on how he would convince NATO-member Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance. [Reuters]