Firefighters tackle wildfire on Geraneia mountains

A wildfire that broke out on the Geraneia mountains, north of Loutraki, Corinthia, on Friday did not pose a threat to inhabited areas, the fire service reported.

The service said the fire was in a location that that is difficult to access while strong winds are also blowing in the area.

Thirteen fire engines with 41 crew members, two teams of firefighters on foot and two firefighting aircraft attended the blaze.

A local eyewitness said the fire seemed to have died down by 3 p.m.

