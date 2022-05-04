NEWS

Person found dead following fire in abandoned building in Hania

Person found dead following fire in abandoned building in Hania
File photo.

A man was found dead following a fire early Wednesday inside an abandoned building in the town of Hania in the island of Crete.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the fire at 3.20 a.m. The fire was extinguished a few hours later.

According to local media, the building is located near a homeless center. There is no indication of how long the person was inside the building or if his death was caused by the fire. 

His identity was not released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire Death
READ MORE
Death toll from Covid-19 hospital ward rises to two
NEWS

Death toll from Covid-19 hospital ward rises to two

Hospital fire in Covid-19 ward leaves 1 dead
NEWS

Hospital fire in Covid-19 ward leaves 1 dead

One person dead after Thessaloniki hospital fire
NEWS

One person dead after Thessaloniki hospital fire

Ninth body recovered from smoldering Euroferry Olympia
NEWS

Ninth body recovered from smoldering Euroferry Olympia

Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Corfu
NEWS

Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Corfu

Man dies in apartment fire
NEWS

Man dies in apartment fire