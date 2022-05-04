Person found dead following fire in abandoned building in Hania

A man was found dead following a fire early Wednesday inside an abandoned building in the town of Hania in the island of Crete.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the fire at 3.20 a.m. The fire was extinguished a few hours later.

According to local media, the building is located near a homeless center. There is no indication of how long the person was inside the building or if his death was caused by the fire.

His identity was not released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.