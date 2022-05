The Hellenic Fire Service is tackling two blazes in the area of Istiaia on the island of Evia on Monday. According to a statement released on social media by the HFS, there are currently three aircraft, 43 firefighters, and eight vehicles operating in the area. A further two aircraft are expected to arrive on scene soon.

Evia was the site of largescale wildfires in August, with more than 50,000 hectares of wooded area being destroyed.