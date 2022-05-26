NEWS

Authorities report 4,048 new cases of Covid-19

Greek health authorities announced 4,048 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 13 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 141 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

There have been a total of 3,436,046 reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, with a total of 29,756 virus-related deaths over the same period.

