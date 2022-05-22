Covid-19: 2,385 new cases, 11 deaths, 156 intubations

Greek health authorities announced 2,385 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Sunday. The National Organization For Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 156 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,419,998, with a total of 29,690 virus-related deaths over the same period.