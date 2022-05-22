NEWS

Covid-19: 2,385 new cases, 11 deaths, 156 intubations

Covid-19: 2,385 new cases, 11 deaths, 156 intubations
[AP]

Greek health authorities announced 2,385 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Sunday. The National Organization For Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 156 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,419,998, with a total of 29,690 virus-related deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Covid-19: 3,424 new cases, 21 deaths
NEWS

Covid-19: 3,424 new cases, 21 deaths

Covid: 3,708 new cases, 16 deaths, 159 intubated
NEWS

Covid: 3,708 new cases, 16 deaths, 159 intubated

Omicron BA.5 identified
COVID VARIANTS

Omicron BA.5 identified

New reported cases of Covid-19 continue to fall with 3,928
NEWS

New reported cases of Covid-19 continue to fall with 3,928

Mandatory mask-wearing in planes, public indoor areas to end June 1
NEWS

Mandatory mask-wearing in planes, public indoor areas to end June 1

New cases of Covid-19 ease back down to 4,626
NEWS

New cases of Covid-19 ease back down to 4,626