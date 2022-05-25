Schools to drop mask mandate on June 1, exams excluded

Students and teachers will not be obliged to wear masks in all levels of the education system from the beginning of next month, the Education Ministry announced on Wednesday.

“Compulsory mask use in schools, colleges, universities and all other educational structures, indoors and outdoors, is being abolished on Wednesday, June 1, 2022,” a ministry statement said.

However, masks will remain compulsory in examination halls, be they exams for school, university entrance, university or foreign-language certificates.

“Both candidates and invigilators are obliged to use a mask inside the examination room,” the statement said.

“We continue to urge the parents of students aged 5 and over to vaccinate their children, to use this powerful weapon of science against COVID-19.”