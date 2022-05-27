Contempt for international law marginalizing Turkey, PM says

Turkey’s contempt for international law is marginalizing the country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, adding that Ankara’s behavior leaves no room for dialogue between the two Aegean neighbors.

“We remain committed to international law,” Mitsotakis told his conservative cabinet on Friday, adding that “Greece cannot engage in conversation with those who choose to stand against us, against international law, and against NATO.”

“This does not mean that we will not defend our rights,” Mitsotakis said, adding that Greece will never cease to address the issue of Turkey’s illegal behavior with the international audience.

“The more they threaten [Greece], the more they expose themselves; and the more they provoke us, the more they marginalize themselves,” he said.

On Wednesday Greece told the head of the United Nations that Turkey is directly challenging its sovereignty over islands in the eastern Aegean Sea, while pursuing a hostile and “revisionist” policy that is destabilizing the region.