Clashes erupt over campus police in Thessaloniki

Clashes broke out again on Thursday between students and riot police at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University. One student was transferred by ambulance to hospital after suffering injuries to his face.

Clashes ensued when a group of some 50 students, protesting against the planned installation of university police outside the university, reached a barricade set up by police riot units, who reportedly fired tear gas and stun grenades.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said the incident is being investigated and claimed that police were attacked by protesters.

The Citizens’ Protection Ministry stressed in a written statement that “the safety of students and teachers in universities is a priority of the government” and reiterated the will to complete the construction of a library in a place that had been been occupied for decades and was recently evacuated, to the chagrin of some students.