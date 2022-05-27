Covid: 3,727 new cases, 14 deaths, 133 intubated

Health authorities announced 3,727 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Friday, a drop on Thursday’s figure of 4,048.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 14 deaths, one more than on the previous day.

There were 133 patients on ventilators, down eight on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 45.86% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3.439.773 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29.771 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.6% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 80.